CPM to protest from September 11 against Centre’s ‘economic bias’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM leaders have said that the Centre is trying to impose an economic embargo on the LDF government. Speaking at a press meeting at AKG Centre on Monday, party state secretary M V Govindan said that Kerala is not an independent republic and it needs Central aid to survive. The CPM will oppose the Centre’s ‘anti-state move’ by organising protests for a week starting September 11.

“The Centre is denying the state the fund it deserves as per its per capita income. It has stopped giving GST compensation. The state’s power to borrow was also cut short. The CPM will fight the injustice by organising people’s protests against the Centre. Though it was decided at the meeting convened by the chief minister that all MPs from the state will meet the Union finance minister, at the last moment 19 UDF MPs did not show up,” he said.

On the Puthuppally by-poll, the leaders said the LDF will fight it politically. To a query on LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas’ visit to NSS headquarters, Govindan said that CPM does not harbour enmity toward anyone.

“We have not put anyone in the enemy position. We welcome NSS’ position of equidistance in this election although they did not keep their word. There is no issue in visiting the community leaders as they also have votes,” he added.

