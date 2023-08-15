Home States Kerala

CPM to protest from September 11 against Centre’s ‘economic bias’

CPM Kerala state secretary M V Govindan said that Kerala is not an independent republic and it needs Central aid to survive.

Published: 15th August 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

M V Govindan

CPI (M) Kerala state secretary M V Govindan (File Photo | B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM leaders have said that the Centre is trying to impose an economic embargo on the LDF government. Speaking at a press meeting at AKG Centre on Monday, party state secretary M V Govindan said that Kerala is not an independent republic and it needs Central aid to survive. The CPM will oppose the Centre’s ‘anti-state move’ by organising protests for a week starting September 11. 

“The Centre is denying the state the fund it deserves as per its per capita income. It has stopped giving GST compensation. The state’s power to borrow was also cut short. The CPM will fight the injustice by organising people’s protests against the Centre. Though it was decided at the meeting convened by the chief minister that all MPs from the state will meet the Union finance minister, at the last moment 19 UDF MPs did not show up,” he said. 

On the Puthuppally by-poll, the leaders said the LDF will fight it politically. To a query on LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas’ visit to NSS headquarters, Govindan said that CPM does not harbour enmity toward anyone.

“We have not put anyone in the enemy position. We welcome NSS’ position of equidistance in this election although they did not keep their word. There is no issue in visiting the community leaders as they also have votes,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPMProtestLDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp