Rs 95-crore graphene-manufacturing unit to come up at Kalamassery Maker Village

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A graphene-manufacturing unit of excellence will shortly open at Maker Village in Kalamassery as a Rs 94.85-crore joint venture of the Central and Kerala governments. The proposed project aimed at boosting the production of the valuable allotrope of carbon will mark a new chapter of innovation in the country’s technological field, said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, secretary, of electronics and IT, Government of India, on Monday.

“Our companies should strive to make the most of today’s environment that focuses on electronics and information technology. As innovation and geniuses become crucial to the system, graphene has become a thoroughly futuristic product,” he said, at the launch of the Graphene Aurora programme after a visit to Maker Village, which is the country’s largest electronic hardware incubator and ESDM (Electronics System Design & Manufacturing) facility.

Sharma said Maker Village at Kalamassery has been the model for other states in electronics incubation. “The IT sector must work towards raising the reputation of India, backed by a determined administration amid a hope-filled world of industry,” he said.

Kerala Principal Secretary (Industries & NORKA), Suman Billa, said the state has selected 22 industrial sectors that suit its ecosystem. “As we work on strengthening them, the focus will be on the electronics and IT companies,” he said. “We will promote projects that integrate academic research that can be of practical use.”

State IT Secretary Dr Rathan U Kelkar said Kerala is set to complete an array of startup-boosting projects in the next five years. “The industrial sector is earning excellent support from the IT sector,” he said.

Kerala Digital University Vice-Chancellor Dr Saji Gopinath said the 2016-founded Maker Village initially envisaged the incubation of 40 startups but overshot the target by taking the total to 140. “Today, startups here even collaborate with the defence sector,” he said.

Maker Village, which is a pioneering startup initiative of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has the Indian Institute of Information Technology-Trivandrum as the implementation agency and the Kerala Startup Mission as the supporting partner.

