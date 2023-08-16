Home States Kerala

CPM demands vigilance probe into Kuzhalnadan’s source of income

The charges against Kuzhalnadan are seen as the CPM’s political move, as the Congress MLA has been frequently attacking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family. 

KOCHI: Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who has accused Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas of suppressing facts in his election affidavit, is at the centre of a controversy after the CPM on Tuesday made scathing allegations, including money laundering and undervaluation of property, against the Muvattupuzha MLA.

Addressing a news conference here, CPM Ernakulam district secretary C N Mohanan said a complaint has been submitted to the government seeking a comprehensive probe into Kuzhalnadan’s sources of income and the evasion of stamp duty. “Mathew Kuzhalnadan has acquired property worth over Rs 6 crore and a luxury resort in Idukki district’s Chinnakanal through benami transactions,” Mohanan alleged. 

The CPM leader said the party would also demand a vigilance probe into Kuzhalnadan’s source of income. “Kuzhalnadan’s law firm has offices in Dubai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Kochi, and as per his affidavit, his total assets are to the tune of Rs 23 crore. 

“Kuzhalnadan started actively practising law only in the last 10-12 years. We are demanding a comprehensive probe by the vigilance, the state government, and other agencies to probe his source of income,” Mohanan said.

According to the CPM leader, Kuzhalnadan has shown the value of the property and resort, where he owns a 50 per cent share, at Rs 1.926 crore during the registration at the Rajakumari sub-registrar’s office on March 19, 2021. 

The very next day (March 20, 2021), he filed the nomination for the Muvattupuzha Assembly constituency. In his election affidavit, Kuzhalnadan has shown the value of his 50 per cent share in the property at Rs 3.5 crore. 

“This means that the property is worth Rs 7 crore. The Congress MLA, who is making accusations against everyone, has evaded stamp duty and registration fees worth several lakhs through this deal alone. Apart from this, Kuzhalnadan has purchased two more properties through his benami, as per Rajakumari sub-registar’s office’s 245/2022 and 246/2022 title deeds,” according to Mohanan.

The charges against Kuzhalnadan are seen as the CPM’s political move, as the Congress MLA has been frequently attacking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family. 

'Will give reply to CPM allegation today'

Responding to the CPM’s allegation of money laundering and evasion of stamp duty and registration, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, welcomed any investigation in this regard. “I own a house and property in Chinnakanal. There was no evasion of tax in the purchase. I welcome any type of inquiry,” he said adding that he will give a reply to the CPM’s allegation on Wednesday.

