Injury changes trajectory, Kerala footballer falls on hard times

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: He was once a rising football player who represented Kerala in the national arena and shared the field with several greats. Today, Vinod Kumar is struggling to make ends meet. With no financial security and a career-altering knee injury, the resident of Pathanapuram in Kollam is working in a stationery shop to support his wife and seven-year-old daughter.

Vinod caught the football fever when he watched his seniors play in school. Since then, he nurtured the dream of becoming a football champion. His role models, football legends I M Vijayan, Feroz Sherif and Jo Paul Ancheri – served as his inspirations, propelling him to transcend his limitations.

The year 1991 marked the genesis of his football journey when, as a Class V student, Vinod started representing the Kollam district in junior championships. And there was no looking back. One of his biggest accomplishments was when Kollam, under his leadership, triumphed over Kottayam in the 2010-11 district senior-level championship and bagged the trophy after a 25-year gap.

In 2011, Vinod, then 27, earned a coveted spot in the Santosh Trophy camp, a defining moment that saw him don the Kerala jersey for the first time. Between 2011 and 2015, Vinod remained a consistent presence in the Kerala team, a period that saw him share the field with greats like Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri, the current captain of the Indian team.

One of Vinod’s fondest memories is that of the resounding applause from the crowd as he secured a penalty shootout victory against Manipur in a Santosh Trophy tourney in 2012.

However, his life took a fateful turn the same year when he suffered a knee injury during a practice session in Thiruvananthapuram. Though he returned to the field soon after and played for the Kerala team till 2015, Vinod was forced to hang up his boots when the effects of the injury became severe.

“My dream of becoming a footballer was ignited when I saw my seniors play. Football courses through my veins; no other profession has ever held my attention. From playing alongside iconic figures to enduring a career-altering injury, my journey has been a roller coaster ride,” recalled Vinod.

Vinod also represented Union government institutions like the Indian Railways and the RBI. As his knee injury grew more severe, so did his financial struggles as the treatment got costly.

To make ends meet, Vinod became a salesboy at a local stationery shop in Pathanapuram. He lives with his wife, daughter and uncle.

“Financial security is elusive for players like me. A single injury dramatically reshaped the trajectory of my life. In my prime playing days, I dreamt of securing government support and a job. Regrettably, the dreams remain unfulfilled,” said Vinod, who returned to the field briefly in 2020 as a participant of the national football tournament in the master’s category held in Thiruvananthapuram.

KOLLAM: He was once a rising football player who represented Kerala in the national arena and shared the field with several greats. Today, Vinod Kumar is struggling to make ends meet. With no financial security and a career-altering knee injury, the resident of Pathanapuram in Kollam is working in a stationery shop to support his wife and seven-year-old daughter. Vinod caught the football fever when he watched his seniors play in school. Since then, he nurtured the dream of becoming a football champion. His role models, football legends I M Vijayan, Feroz Sherif and Jo Paul Ancheri – served as his inspirations, propelling him to transcend his limitations. The year 1991 marked the genesis of his football journey when, as a Class V student, Vinod started representing the Kollam district in junior championships. And there was no looking back. One of his biggest accomplishments was when Kollam, under his leadership, triumphed over Kottayam in the 2010-11 district senior-level championship and bagged the trophy after a 25-year gap.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In 2011, Vinod, then 27, earned a coveted spot in the Santosh Trophy camp, a defining moment that saw him don the Kerala jersey for the first time. Between 2011 and 2015, Vinod remained a consistent presence in the Kerala team, a period that saw him share the field with greats like Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri, the current captain of the Indian team. One of Vinod’s fondest memories is that of the resounding applause from the crowd as he secured a penalty shootout victory against Manipur in a Santosh Trophy tourney in 2012. However, his life took a fateful turn the same year when he suffered a knee injury during a practice session in Thiruvananthapuram. Though he returned to the field soon after and played for the Kerala team till 2015, Vinod was forced to hang up his boots when the effects of the injury became severe. “My dream of becoming a footballer was ignited when I saw my seniors play. Football courses through my veins; no other profession has ever held my attention. From playing alongside iconic figures to enduring a career-altering injury, my journey has been a roller coaster ride,” recalled Vinod. Vinod also represented Union government institutions like the Indian Railways and the RBI. As his knee injury grew more severe, so did his financial struggles as the treatment got costly. To make ends meet, Vinod became a salesboy at a local stationery shop in Pathanapuram. He lives with his wife, daughter and uncle. “Financial security is elusive for players like me. A single injury dramatically reshaped the trajectory of my life. In my prime playing days, I dreamt of securing government support and a job. Regrettably, the dreams remain unfulfilled,” said Vinod, who returned to the field briefly in 2020 as a participant of the national football tournament in the master’s category held in Thiruvananthapuram.