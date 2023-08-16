Kerala youth’s ‘accident death’ turns out to be murder

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a major twist in the death of an Arimbur native, the Town West police on Tuesday arrested his brother and the latter’s friend for murder after the autopsy report revealed that the youth did not die of the accident as was believed at first.

Shine, 29, died on August 13. It was believed that he died in a two-wheeler accident while returning home. However, the postmortem examination report revealed that Shine died due to a wound caused by a hard blow to the skull.

Following this, the police questioned Shine’s brother Sherin, 24, and the latter’s friend Arun. They confessed to the crime.

Sherin revealed that he and Arun had gone to pick up Shine, who had come home from Tamil Nadu, where he worked, for a holiday on account of Independence Day. They picked Shine up from the Sakthan bus stand on a two-wheeler. However, the bike ran out of fuel at Chettupuzha. The trio, who were drunk, entered into an argument over petrol, following which Sherin hit Shine on his head with the helmet. He collapsed.

Realising that Shine was dead, Sherin and Arun hatched a plot to make it look like he died in an accident. Sherin told residents, who gathered at the spot, as well as the ambulance driver that Shine fell off the moving bike.

The crime would have gone unnoticed were it not for the keen observation skills of the forensic surgeon. The wound on the head, coupled with the absence of injuries anywhere else on the body, strengthened suspicions of foul play.

“Besides the postmortem examination report, the differences in the statements given by Sherin and Arun helped the police unveil the crime,” an official of Town West police said.

