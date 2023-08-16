Kerala opposes Union government’s move to gain ‘control’ over libraries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has voiced its firm opposition to the Centre’s move to shift libraries from the state list to the concurrent list. The state’s concerns stem from reports that the Union Ministry of Culture is likely to introduce a Bill in this regard soon so that the Centre and the state have equal jurisdiction over libraries.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the move would hamper the autonomous character of libraries and lead to “infiltration of right-wing ideas in the intellectual sphere”. “Besides, it would go against the idea of libraries as centres of independent thought. There seems to be a concerted effort from right-wing groups to infiltrate into this space,” she told TNIE.

The minister said she had already expressed the state’s concerns during her address at the two-day ‘Festival of Libraries 2023’ held in New Delhi. It was during this event that many speakers propounded the idea of more Central control over libraries. The Kerala State Library Council representatives, who participated in the programme, had also voiced their opposition to the move. Meanwhile, the ruling CPM in Kerala has termed the Centre’s efforts to ‘control’ libraries as part of implementing the ‘Hindutva agenda’.

“This is part of a conspiracy to bring libraries under the control of the Union government and to fill the shelves with books brought out by Sangh Parivar publishing centres,” the CPM state secretariat said. “With the Centre gaining control, libraries will lose their power to take decisions at the local level. With autonomy being curtailed, there will be interventions on what to read and how to read,” the CPM said. The party also said such a move was against the principle of federalism.

