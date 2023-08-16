National honour for ‘plant genome saviour’ from Kerala

K Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For over 30 years, Parappi Amma of Vithura Manithooki ST colony in Thiruvananthapuram had no idea she was a ‘plant genome saviour’.

Without a clue, she went about preserving ‘Makkal Valarthi’, a variety of pineapple, in the hills close to the reserve forests. It was only after the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmer’s Rights Authority, a statutory body under the Ministry of Agriculture, reached out to her that she learnt that it was a rare variety.

The authority has selected her for the Plant Genome Saviour Farmers Recognition for the year 2020-21. The award carries a purse of Rs 1.5 lakh. Parappi Amma will receive the award on September 12 in New Delhi during the Global Symposium on Farmer’s Rights.

Unlike common pineapples seen on the market, Makkal Valarthi has a peculiar growth from its bottom on all sides. During summer, it has a remarkably sweet taste, Farm Information Bureau Assistant Director C S Anitha told TNIE. “Under natural conditions, the pineapple is harvested from January to April,” she said.

Gangadharan Kani, Parappi Amma’s son and forest department employee, said his mother started cultivating the pineapple after she got a seedling from a relative’s home.

“We were unaware of this pineapple’s peculiarities until one day, I gave it to District Forest Officer (DFO) K I Pradeep Kumar. His wife, a veterinarian, was working at the Farm Information Bureau at the time. She felt it was a peculiar pineapple and brought it to the attention of the authorities. Only then we learnt of its significance,” Gangadharan told TNIE.

Things took a positive turn when Gangadharan presented the pineapple to the Agricultural Minister P Prasad when he occupied his official residence. “When the minister was informed of the pineapple’s speciality, he instructed agricultural officials to send this for the award,” Gangadharan said.

The authority has requested Parappi Amma to bring the pineapple for display at the exhibition to be held in New Delhi.

