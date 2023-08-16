Home States Kerala

Teachers to conduct extra classes for delayed admissions to Plus-I in Kerala

Schools will be entrusted with the task of scheduling these classes during morning or evening hours, or even on holidays.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the commencement of classes on July 5, the Plus-I admission process in Kerala continues, prompting the general education department to address the concerns of students who are joining the course belatedly. In a recent online meeting with Higher Secondary Teachers’ Associations, the director of general education deliberated on the ramifications of delayed admissions on curriculum coverage.

During the meeting, a consensus was reached to arrange supplementary classes for students entering the course late. S Manoj of the Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association, a participant in the meeting, shared, “It was decided that extra classes should be conducted for students who join the course late. These can be conducted at convenient hours during the days when the first terminal exam or improvement exam for Plus-II students are held.”  

Schools will be entrusted with the task of scheduling these classes during morning or evening hours, or even on holidays. The detailed timetable will be formulated in consultation with the respective schools’ Parent Teacher Associations.

Department set to publish transfer allotment list

The general education department is set to publish the transfer allotment list for Plus-I seats, encompassing 24,274 valid applications. Admissions according to the allotment will commence on Wednesday at 10 AM and conclude at 4 PM on Thursday.

