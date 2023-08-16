Victim of medical neglect takes her fight to Thiruvananthapuram, wishes to meet Kerala CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Harshina Malayil Kulangara who has been fighting against the alleged medical negligence of doctors of Kozhikode Medical College, has taken her protest to Secretariat from Wednesday. She demanded the government take action against the doctors who allegedly left a pair of scissors in her stomach during a C-section in 2017.

Harshina has been holding protests in front of Kozhikode MCH for the past 87 days.

She said she shifted the protest venue as she felt the government was ignoring her demand. She is looking for an opportunity to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as she was dissatisfied with the response from the health department.

An initial investigation by the medical college denied any wrongdoing on the part of doctors. However, a police investigation found that the scissors belong to the MCH. This report was rejected by a medical board. Harshina and her husband MK Ashraf were dragged out from the medical officer’s office when they protested against the decision of the medical board.

“The investigations by the health department were not in my favor. The health minister has not taken any action other than offering her sympathies. Now I doubt that even the findings of the police would be sabotaged,” said Hashina.

Harshina lived with the scissors inside for five years, enduring pain. Her husband had to wind up his business due to her ill health. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala requested the health minister to adequately compensate Harshina and her family for their sufferings.

