AI cams can’t monitor condition of roads: Kerala government

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The AI cameras installed across Kerala for detecting traffic violations are not suitable for assessing the condition of roads, the state government informed the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

It said 722 cameras powered by AI (artificial intelligence) were installed across the state. They have a sight distance, or range, of 25m, said the government. It said the cameras are inadequate to monitor roads in the state that span more than 40,000km. At this juncture, only around 20km of the state roads come under the purview of the cameras, the government said, adding that besides, the cameras will only take pictures of traffic violations.

Responding to a query by the HC on the alternative steps that could be taken to monitor the roads, the government replied that already, Public Works Department officials have been deputed on each road and will be held responsible for failing to maintain the roads properly.

‘Road upkeep authorities’ duty’

The HC, while hearing a batch of petitions regarding the pathetic condition of roads in the state, had suggested that AI cameras could monitor the state of the roads. The court cautioned the government that it was the responsibility of the authorities concerned to maintain the roads.

The AI cameras installed for Rs 232 crore by the motor vehicle department started issuing challans to offenders from June 5. The government had claimed that following the installation of the cameras, the number of accidents and accident deaths registered a fall of 65 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively, this June, compared to the same month last year.

