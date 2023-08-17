Home States Kerala

AI cams can’t monitor condition of roads: Kerala government

The AI cameras installed for Rs 232 crore by the motor vehicle department started issuing challans to offenders from June 5.

Published: 17th August 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV cameras

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The AI cameras installed across Kerala for detecting traffic violations are not suitable for assessing the condition of roads, the state government informed the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

It said 722 cameras powered by AI (artificial intelligence) were installed across the state. They have a sight distance, or range, of 25m, said the government. It said the cameras are inadequate to monitor roads in the state that span more than 40,000km. At this juncture, only around 20km of the state roads come under the purview of the cameras, the government said, adding that besides, the cameras will only take pictures of traffic violations.

Responding to a query by the HC on the alternative steps that could be taken to monitor the roads, the government replied that already, Public Works Department officials have been deputed on each road and will be held responsible for failing to maintain the roads properly. 

‘Road upkeep authorities’ duty’

The HC, while hearing a batch of petitions regarding the pathetic condition of roads in the state, had suggested that AI cameras could monitor the state of the roads. The court cautioned the government that it was the responsibility of the authorities concerned to maintain the roads.

The AI cameras installed for Rs 232 crore by the motor vehicle department started issuing challans to offenders from June 5. The government had claimed that following the installation of the cameras, the number of accidents and accident deaths registered a fall of 65 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively, this June, compared to the same month last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High CourtTraffic CamerasAI cameras

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp