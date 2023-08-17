Breaking barriers: Women set to make presence felt in ‘kolkali’ in Kannur

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: Amidst a circle formed by around 30 women, Jishnu Raj V K, a young man, stood confidently and began singing the ‘kalasappattu’, the traditional song that marks the start of the ‘kolkali’ performance. As he sang the words ‘Kama vairi soonuvam kumaran,’ the women eagerly sat on their haunches, ready for action. Ranging from nine to 64 years of age, the females moved with remarkable ease, their determination evident in each rhythmic step. Undeterred by the historical dominance of men in this art, they gracefully swayed in a circle, wielding one-foot-long sticks in their hands.

This ‘kolkali’ practice session was taking place at the Folklore Academy, as part of a project by the Kannur block panchayat. This group of 30 women, carefully selected from three panchayats within the Kannur block, is undergoing intensive training under the guidance of ‘kolkali’ experts Jishnu Raj, Sanoop E C and Vighnesh P S.

Their goal is to break into the traditionally male-dominated field of ‘kolkali’ in North Malabar. The women are diligently preparing for a 90-minute performance that includes 23 traditional songs dedicated to Lord Subramanyan.

“The programme falls under the diamond jubilee fellowship project of the state government and is a joint effort by the Department of Cultural Affairs and LSGD,” Jishnu said.

“This group has been showing extraordinary results as they learn well and fast. Since a person has to perform their debut in front of Lord Murugan, this group will also perform their debut at a Subramanian temple. We plan to conduct it in Payyannur in December at the beginning of the festival season if everything goes according to the plan,” said E C Sanoop, another instructor.

Despite facing taunts and scepticism for venturing into a traditionally male-dominated art form, the women remain undaunted. Bindu Dinesh Babu from Pappinisserry shared, “We have received many taunts and jeers for daring to attempt an art form dominated by men before. Though it was a bit tough in the beginning, we enjoy the training sessions now and look forward to our debut performance in December.”

Sarojini, a 64-year-old member of the group, said, “Even some of my family members had ridiculed me for learning this art form. They mocked at me for straining at this age unnecessarily.” She added, “I am the seniormost member of this group. It was difficult for me to bend down and turn fast during the training. Now, I am moving well and I enjoy these training sessions very much.” The team’s youngest member is nine-year-old Sanvi.

The women and girls hail from three panchayats, Pappinisserry, Azhikode, and Chirackal, under the Kannur block panchayat. Training sessions are held thrice a week from 4 PM to 6 PM at the Folklore Academy in Chirackal.

Sreekala Warrier, a homemaker, shared her experience, saying, “I have been an active member of a Thiruvathira kali team for many years. But, this is quite new for me and it gives immense satisfaction for me and many others in this group.” The group comprises teachers, actresses, Kudumbasree workers, and LSGD ward members, forming a unit of cheerful and determined women.

Jishnu commented on the enthusiasm of the team, saying, “The team is very excited and looking ahead to their debut performance. We too are happy to be involved, as these women exude a sense of happiness and unity, ready to make their presence felt in an art form that was previously dominated by men.” The training, which began in November of the previous year, is scheduled to conclude in February 2024.

