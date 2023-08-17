Don’t lose your head! Hanging out of sunroofs can land you in legal trouble

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Poking one’s head out of the sunroof of a car sounds appealing, doesn’t it? After all, there are videos on the internet of people doing so that make one want to try it too.

But is it legal? Turns out, it isn’t. “Poking your head out of the sunroof makes you liable for a fine, as in case of an accident, the individual can be fatally injured,” says the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD).

As per recent data from the department, six cases were registered against car owners in the past week for letting passengers stick their heads out through the sunroof, exposing them to danger.

On Monday too, a group of travellers from Tamil Nadu were charged `1000 for standing inside the moving vehicle, with the sunroof open.

The Thamarassery Highway Police fined the driver for dangerous driving. SI Sunilkumar, who booked the youngsters, said, “Sticking your head through the sunroof, especially in a speeding vehicle, is dangerous and this can lead to severe accidents. Several deaths due to the act have been reported in the state.” In a separate incident, the MVD suspended the driving licence of Pannikode native Mujeeb, after the vehicle he owned was seen driving in a dangerous manner with children sitting on the sunroof.

The footage of the speeding car with three children on the sunroof was filmed by passengers of the vehicle behind them. The MVD took action after the video was circulated on social media.

Ever since AI cameras were introduced, the city police and traffic police have reported more instances of people with their heads and torsos hanging out of the sunroofs of cars.

The officials said people doing this could be thrown off balance by a bump on the road or a sudden manoeuvre. This could result in serious injuries, even death.

They also said the drivers may not notice dangling wires, kite strings or other similar things which may cause neck, head, and torso injuries to the passenger. Every passenger is supposed to wear a seatbelt even while simply sitting inside an idle car, they said.

