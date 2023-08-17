Home States Kerala

Kerala: Burqa-clad male techie arrested for planting camera in Lulu Mall's women's bathroom

He put his phone in a small cardboard box, put a hole in it for the camera to record visuals and stuck it to the door of the washroom, according to the police.

Published: 17th August 2023 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Mobile Phone

(Representational Image)

By PTI

KOCHI: Police here on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old male IT professional for allegedly entering a women's washroom wearing a burqa in a popular mall and recording their videos on his mobile phone.

The incident occurred at the popular Lulu Mall in Kochi. The accused, who works in a leading IT firm based at the Infopark here, wore a burqa and entered a women's washroom and placed his mobile in there, police said.

He put his phone in a small cardboard box, put a hole in it for the camera to record visuals and stuck it to the door of the washroom, according to the police.

After placing the camera, the suspect came out from there and stood in front of the main door of the washroom, police said.

Noting his suspicious behaviour, the mall's security personnel informed the police who reached the spot and questioned the accused, the officer said.

Questioning revealed that he had disguised himself as a woman and that he was recording the scenes in the washroom on his mobile phone, police said.

Subsequently, the burqa and the mobile phone of the accused were seized and he was taken into custody. The officer said investigations were on to find out if the accused had carried out such acts in the past anywhere else.

The accused, a B.Tech graduate, was booked for the offences under sections 354(C) (Voyeurism) and 419 (Impersonation) of the IPC and Section 66 E of the Information Technology Act on the same day, police said.

He was then produced before a local court which remanded the accused to 14 days in judicial custody, an officer of Kalamassery police station said.

