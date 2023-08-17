Kerala Congress backs Muvattupuzha MLA Kuzhalnadan

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Almost a week after Mathew Kuzhalnadan waged a lone battle in the assembly over the tax row surrounding the CM’s daughter, the Congress state leadership has been forced to extend its backing to its MLA. Apparently, under pressure from various quarters, the leadership has changed its stance, with the issue now set to figure in campaigning for the Puthuppally by-election.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said Kuzhalnadan will not be alone in his fight against the CPM and the CM. The CPM move to silence Kuzhalnadan with a vigilance probe is also believed to have contributed to the change of heart.

Though the state leadership was not very happy with Kuzhalnadan for raising the issue in the House, the Muvattupuzha MLA had the support of national general secretary K C Venugopal.

It was also under pressure within the UDF, it is reliably learnt. Despite the names of IUML leaders P K Kunhalikutty and V K Ebrahim Kunju being dragged into the CMRL row, the UDF wanted the young MLA to take his fight forward.

An hour before Kuzhalnadan met reporters in the state capital, on Wednesday, Satheesan came out in his support, at a press meet at Puthuppally. He said the UDF will stand with Kuzhalnadan in his crusade against the CM. State chief K Sudhakaran also chimed in, saying intimidation will not silence the MLA.

Senior leader K Muraleedharan said UDF was under pressure as the public is upset with the way the Opposition has treated the issue. “Ahead of Puthuppally by-poll, the Opposition’s every move is being keenly watched. The central Congress leadership, including Venugopal, was keen on taking up the issue against Pinarayi and his daughter. This allowed Kuzhalnadan to intensify his attack,” he told TNIE.

Venugopal is also peeved with S N Sasidharan Kartha, managing director of CMRL, over attempts to defeat him in Alappuzha. A senior Congress leader said Venugopal went on to win the election despite the CPM pumping in money.

“It was Kuzhalnadan who approached the High Court in 2020 against Kartha over the Thottappally sand mining issue. As per law, he should have bagged permission from atomic energy authorities for black sand mining. However he managed to get the sanction under the guise of flood threats,” the leader said.

