Home States Kerala

Kerala government announces roadmap to fight extreme poverty

4,736 families are facing difficulty finding food, 28,663 require healthcare, 1,705 families suffer from insufficient income and 8,671 families face food and health issues.

Published: 17th August 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In line with its decision to declare Kerala an ‘extreme poverty free’ state on November 1, 2025, the government has come out with a slew of measures for the uplift of those falling in this category.

Children of families living in extreme property will be given free travel on KSRTC buses for education-related purposes. The decision was taken at a  high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Students who passed Class X will be given admission to higher education at the nearest school. Higher education scholarships, stipends, and free food from the college canteen will be given. Steps will be taken to provide houses and land to the homeless families. Unique ID numbers will be given to differently-abled people. 

Livelihood development schemes will be launched for the families. Treatment will be given to mentally challenged people. Wandering persons will be given treatment by psychiatry experts in medical colleges and district hospitals. Medicines will be provided to them. 

Applications for changing the category of ration cards will be processed without delay. Families identified as living in extreme poverty face four major problems. They include 4,736 families facing difficulty to find food, 28,663 requiring healthcare, 1,705 families with insufficient income and 8,671 families facing food and health issues.

The government has provided various documents to the families. Government departments can verify the details of families living in extreme poverty on the MIS portal. Door delivery of essential commodities is being conducted for the families. Volunteers in LSGs are executing door delivery of services. 

MGNREGS job cards have been distributed to eligible families. Cattle and sewing machines were distributed. Students were given books, pens, umbrellas, school bags, tiffin boxes, and water bottles. The government aims to declare Kerala as an extreme poverty-free state by 2025. 

Ministers K N Balagopal, K Rajan, K Radhakrishnan, Saji Cherian, P A Mohammed Riyas, V Sivankutty, M B Rajesh, Veena George, R Bindu , A K Saseendran, Antony Raju, Planning Board vice-chairman V K Ramachandran, and chief secretary V Venu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PovertyMGNREGS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp