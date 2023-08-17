Kerala government announces roadmap to fight extreme poverty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In line with its decision to declare Kerala an ‘extreme poverty free’ state on November 1, 2025, the government has come out with a slew of measures for the uplift of those falling in this category.

Children of families living in extreme property will be given free travel on KSRTC buses for education-related purposes. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Students who passed Class X will be given admission to higher education at the nearest school. Higher education scholarships, stipends, and free food from the college canteen will be given. Steps will be taken to provide houses and land to the homeless families. Unique ID numbers will be given to differently-abled people.

Livelihood development schemes will be launched for the families. Treatment will be given to mentally challenged people. Wandering persons will be given treatment by psychiatry experts in medical colleges and district hospitals. Medicines will be provided to them.

Applications for changing the category of ration cards will be processed without delay. Families identified as living in extreme poverty face four major problems. They include 4,736 families facing difficulty to find food, 28,663 requiring healthcare, 1,705 families with insufficient income and 8,671 families facing food and health issues.

The government has provided various documents to the families. Government departments can verify the details of families living in extreme poverty on the MIS portal. Door delivery of essential commodities is being conducted for the families. Volunteers in LSGs are executing door delivery of services.

MGNREGS job cards have been distributed to eligible families. Cattle and sewing machines were distributed. Students were given books, pens, umbrellas, school bags, tiffin boxes, and water bottles. The government aims to declare Kerala as an extreme poverty-free state by 2025.

Ministers K N Balagopal, K Rajan, K Radhakrishnan, Saji Cherian, P A Mohammed Riyas, V Sivankutty, M B Rajesh, Veena George, R Bindu , A K Saseendran, Antony Raju, Planning Board vice-chairman V K Ramachandran, and chief secretary V Venu.

