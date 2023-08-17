Home States Kerala

Kerala youth lynched during clash between drug rackets near Attingal

The deceased was allegedly attacked by a group led by a habitual offender Vineeth. 

Published: 17th August 2023 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 25-year-old youth hailing from Vakkom was allegedly lynched by members of a drug racket near Attingal on Wednesday night. 

The deceased has been identified as Sreejith aka Appu. 

According to the police, Sreejith was brought to Valiyakunnu taluk hospital by two people on a bike by 11 pm on Wednesday. The doctor, who checked him confirmed that he was dead. Since the body bore several marks suggesting torture, the hospital informed the police. One of the men managed to flee, while the other was detained. 

The sources said Sreejith could have died during the clash between two gangs involved in drug peddling. He was allegedly attacked by a group led by a habitual offender Vineeth. 

Vineeth had recently managed to come out of jail on bail after being arrested in another criminal case.

Lynching Drug racket

