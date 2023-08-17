Home States Kerala

KSRTC staff will get full salary by Aug 22: K N Balagopal

Published: 17th August 2023

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal (Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a relief to KSRTC employees and management, Finance Minister K N Balagopal assured that the salary of 24,000 employees would be disbursed by August 22. The announcement was made after a ministerial-level discussion with the three recognised trade unions on Wednesday. The employees will also get a festival allowance which was denied last year. 

Balagopal said that there shall be special consideration on the part of the government to address the issues being faced by the management. 

“The management wanted to help the employees. But they have practical difficulties. Already they are burdened with overdrafts,” said the minister. Earlier finance department released the Rs 30 crore required for paying the first instalment of the July salary. 

However, the union representatives demanded payment of full salary. Besides Balagopal, Transport Minister Antony Raju, and Labour Minister V Sivankutty also participated in the talks. The transport minister said that he gave directions to the management to find the money for paying the festival allowance. 

