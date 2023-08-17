Home States Kerala

Kuzhalnadan dares CPM to probe his business dealings

Speaking to reporters at Indira Bhavan he said that he is looking forward to a healthy debate with the CPM, maintained that the “baseless allegations” against him have affected his firm’s reputation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the CPM Ernakulam leadership accused him of money laundering and undervaluing a resort property, Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Wednesday rubbished the allegations by seeking to return the favour. 

The Muvattupuzha MLA urged the ruling party to come up with an inquiry commission, possibly led by former Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac, who is a CPM leader with some integrity. Speaking to reporters at Indira Bhavan, Kuzhalnadan said his law firm’s reputation is at stake following the allegations, which were made after he challenged T Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, to come out with tax details of her firm, Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Kuzhalnadan, who began his press meet by saying that he is looking forward to a healthy debate with the CPM, maintained that the “baseless allegations” against him have affected his firm’s reputation. Explaining the credentials of his three partners, based in New Delhi, Kuzhalnadan said, with a dash of dismay, that there is a cloud of suspicion now hanging over it. 

He said the allegations belie the hard work behind setting up the law firm. The legislator, who has the backing of the state and central leaderships of the Congress, said never in his over 20-year career as a lawyer had he thought of quitting.

“The CPM leaders’ policy is never to drown in sweat. I am challenging them to come forward with details of the sort of hard work they do,” he said.

Kuzhalnadan stressed that he is willing to release all tax details and documents pertaining to his firm. “The money that our law firm receives from abroad is all white money. I’m willing to release all the pertinent documents and allow Thomas Isaac, who has minimum integrity, to come forward and examine them. On the other hand, I am challenging Veena or the CPM leadership to come out with details of Exalogic’s assets,” said Kuzhalnadan.

Regarding allegations against the resort, he added that it was procured with legal money, which shows why it was available at a cheaper price.

