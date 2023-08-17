Home States Kerala

Neo-liberal policies cause for crisis in agriculture sector, says Kerala CM

'Chingam 1' of the Malayalam calendar is also observed as Farmers' Day in the southern state to recognise the services rendered by peasants to the society.

Published: 17th August 2023 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the agriculture sector and the farming community are going through tough times and blamed the neo-liberal policies being implemented in the country for the crisis.

Despite all the difficulties, the LDF government in the state is adopting diverse measures to strengthen the agriculture sector, he said.

Efforts should be made for further interventions to reach its benefits to maximum number of people, he wrote in his Facebook page on the occasion of the Malayalam new year Chingam today, which is considered auspicious by the Kerala people.

He said the beginning of the Malayalam month is an occasion to remember the state's rich agricultural heritage and legacy.

The CM also stressed the need for evolving new projects in tune with the changing times for the prosperity of the farming sector.

Our agriculture sector and the farming community are facing severe challenges, he said.

"Protests are erupting all over the country against the neo-liberal policies that are pushing the farming community into misery," Vijayan further said.

The 'farmers' day' also reminds us the need to join these struggles, he added.

