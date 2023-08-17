Home States Kerala

Newborn baby in Kerala's Palakkad given five vaccines instead of one; nurse suspended

The nurse who administered five vaccines to the child has been placed under suspension.

By Online Desk

PALAKKAD: A five-day-old baby has been admitted to the Palakkad district hospital after being administered five vaccines, instead of one, by a nurse at the Primary Health Centre in Pirayiri, reports said.

The child was born on August 12 and the parents took the child to the PHC, as advised by the doctor, for administering BCG (Bacille Calmette-Guerin) vaccine. However, the nurse, identified as Charulatha behaved rudely to the parents and reportedly injected medicines on the hands and legs of the child besides giving one oral drop.

The parents lodged a complaint with the doctor. Following this, authorities suspended the nurse. The District Medical Officer has initiated an investigation into the incident, reports said.

It has come to light that the nurse administered Pentavalent Vaccine, the Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine (IPV), Pneumococcal Vaccine (PCV), Oral Poliovirus Vaccine (OPV), and the Rotavirus vaccine in addition to BCG.

