No evidence to prove allegations of bias in declaring state film awards, says Kerala HC

Published: 17th August 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Representational image of Kerala High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday observed that there was no evidence to prove the allegation of nepotism and bias in declaring state film awards. The bench also dismissed the appeal by Lijeesh M J, film director, seeking to set aside the order of a single judge dismissing his plea against the declaration of the awards. The bench added that the film producer has not come forward with the claim made by the director.

“You are the director of the movie; where is the producer? What is the illegality committed by the respondents, including the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, in the appeal?” asked the bench. The counsel replied that they illegally interfered in the decision-making of the award. 

The court said that no material had been placed by the director in support of his allegations, and no affidavit in support of the appellant had been filed by the members of the main jury.

