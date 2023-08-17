Retired couple finds joy in pet tusker Vijay in Palakkad

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: People visiting Ramakrishna Gupthan, 84, and K Parukutty, 75, at their house in Sreekrishnapuram, Palakkad, are often awestruck.

There, standing on the compound is an elephant! Vijay, the jumbo, is extremely dear to the couple. When they approach him, the jumbo runs its trunk all over Parukutty, searching for jaggery, its favourite snack. A piece is all it takes for Vijay to sway its head in gratitude.

Standing next to it, the couple turns into kids again, playfully grabbing its tusks. Gupthan and Parukutty always nurtured a love for jumbos, which many of their relatives and friends possessed.

When they retired in 2001, the desire to own an elephant grew stronger. “I was at home one day when a person who lives nearby visited us. He showed me a photograph of an elephant and its baby.

I inquired about the baby’s cost. He revealed an ‘amount’ and said the jumbos are owned by a Pathanamthitta native who had taken them to Andaman and Nicobar Islands. I decided to purchase the baby,” recalled Gupthan, former panchayat secretary. He asked Parukutty. The retired high school teacher agreed and handed over all her retirement benefits.

Buyers interested, but the elephant is not for sale, says Gupthan and Parukutty

“I went to Andaman and saw the mother elephant Madhumita and son Vijay, which was five-year-old then, and was drinking her milk,” said Gupthan. Since the jumbo had to be brought on a ship, the ownership papers were transferred. The calf reached Chennai harbour five days later in October 2001.

“We decided to retain its name. We took Vijay to Kottayil Ramakrishna Gupthan in Kanniyampuram, Ottappalam, who owned two elephants at the time. Vijay spent 20 days there, before being brought to Sreekrishnapuram. The mahout who came from Andaman was sent back. Within a week, Vijay had started learning local commands,” said Parukutty.

Many neighbours felt the couple nursed outlandish desires in the evening of their life by burning their retirement benefits on a jumbo. However, the couple took no note of the criticism.

“We have three sons Kochu Narayanan, Rajesh and Ramesh, and a daughter Rema. Kochu and Rema live nearby. Rajesh and Ramesh are in Bengaluru. It was after our responsibilities ended that we decided to purchase Vijay,” Gupthan said.

For the past few years, the couple have been allowing Vijay to be taken to ‘poorams’ and ‘velas’ during summer. “The remaining months, we use our pension to feed him. We decided against spending on renovating our old house,” he said, adding, “We enjoy Vijay’s company. Our only worry is who will look after him once we are gone.”

The couple frequently get calls from buyers from all over Kerala interested in owning Vijay. “Vijay had all its ownership papers intact, else it could not have been transported in a ship. So, many are ready to purchase it. However, I always tell them, ‘No such thought has come to mind till now’,” Gupthan said.

Athulya, their granddaughter, is also friendly with Vijay and feeds it rice balls whenever she visits. When it saw the TNIE team comprising this reporter, Vijay trumpeted loudly and waved its trunk. Parukutty explained that the gestures were Vijay’s reminder to visitors to go and buy something for it to eat.

“Since we were mere government servants and not landlords, many were initially sceptical about us rearing a jumbo. The apprehension has now given way to respect, as we feed Vijay even during musth, reflecting our strong bond with it,” the couple said in unison.

PALAKKAD: People visiting Ramakrishna Gupthan, 84, and K Parukutty, 75, at their house in Sreekrishnapuram, Palakkad, are often awestruck. There, standing on the compound is an elephant! Vijay, the jumbo, is extremely dear to the couple. When they approach him, the jumbo runs its trunk all over Parukutty, searching for jaggery, its favourite snack. A piece is all it takes for Vijay to sway its head in gratitude. Standing next to it, the couple turns into kids again, playfully grabbing its tusks. Gupthan and Parukutty always nurtured a love for jumbos, which many of their relatives and friends possessed. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When they retired in 2001, the desire to own an elephant grew stronger. “I was at home one day when a person who lives nearby visited us. He showed me a photograph of an elephant and its baby. I inquired about the baby’s cost. He revealed an ‘amount’ and said the jumbos are owned by a Pathanamthitta native who had taken them to Andaman and Nicobar Islands. I decided to purchase the baby,” recalled Gupthan, former panchayat secretary. He asked Parukutty. The retired high school teacher agreed and handed over all her retirement benefits. Buyers interested, but the elephant is not for sale, says Gupthan and Parukutty “I went to Andaman and saw the mother elephant Madhumita and son Vijay, which was five-year-old then, and was drinking her milk,” said Gupthan. Since the jumbo had to be brought on a ship, the ownership papers were transferred. The calf reached Chennai harbour five days later in October 2001. “We decided to retain its name. We took Vijay to Kottayil Ramakrishna Gupthan in Kanniyampuram, Ottappalam, who owned two elephants at the time. Vijay spent 20 days there, before being brought to Sreekrishnapuram. The mahout who came from Andaman was sent back. Within a week, Vijay had started learning local commands,” said Parukutty. Many neighbours felt the couple nursed outlandish desires in the evening of their life by burning their retirement benefits on a jumbo. However, the couple took no note of the criticism. “We have three sons Kochu Narayanan, Rajesh and Ramesh, and a daughter Rema. Kochu and Rema live nearby. Rajesh and Ramesh are in Bengaluru. It was after our responsibilities ended that we decided to purchase Vijay,” Gupthan said. For the past few years, the couple have been allowing Vijay to be taken to ‘poorams’ and ‘velas’ during summer. “The remaining months, we use our pension to feed him. We decided against spending on renovating our old house,” he said, adding, “We enjoy Vijay’s company. Our only worry is who will look after him once we are gone.” The couple frequently get calls from buyers from all over Kerala interested in owning Vijay. “Vijay had all its ownership papers intact, else it could not have been transported in a ship. So, many are ready to purchase it. However, I always tell them, ‘No such thought has come to mind till now’,” Gupthan said. Athulya, their granddaughter, is also friendly with Vijay and feeds it rice balls whenever she visits. When it saw the TNIE team comprising this reporter, Vijay trumpeted loudly and waved its trunk. Parukutty explained that the gestures were Vijay’s reminder to visitors to go and buy something for it to eat. “Since we were mere government servants and not landlords, many were initially sceptical about us rearing a jumbo. The apprehension has now given way to respect, as we feed Vijay even during musth, reflecting our strong bond with it,” the couple said in unison.