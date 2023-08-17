Supplementary textbooks to be released on August 23 in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Additional textbooks for the Higher Secondary courses, that incorporate portions deleted by National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), will be released on Aug 23, General Education Minister V Sivankutty informed on Wednesday.

The government had earlier decided to bring out supplementary texts after NCERT dropped certain portions of history, political science, economics, and sociology textbooks for Classes 11 and 12. The state follows NCERT textbooks for these subjects in Higher Secondary courses.

According to Sivankutty, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will release the additional textbooks at a function to be held at Government HSS, Cotton Hill, here at 4 PM on August 23. The Minister said portions were deleted by NCERT on the pretext of reducing the syllabus load on students in the wake of Covid.

Sivankutty said any person who examines the textbooks will understand that the portions have been deleted for serving certain vested interests.

He added that changes effected by NCERT to textbooks from Classes 6 to 10 will not have any impact on Kerala as those classes follow books brought out by the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT)

