A docu-series to lead future teachers with masterly lectures of stalwarts

KOCHI: Everything associated with the past has always piqued our interest. One such curiosity is the teaching methodology used by teachers of yesteryear, especially of some well-known names. How did these eminent teachers get the ideas and concepts across to their students?

What magic did they use to make the students listen to their teaching? These are some questions that many teachers today and in the future might have. Taking this into cognisance, the Department of cultural affairs, Government of Kerala, in association with Kerala State Bookmark has launched a project that will see the shooting of a docu-series starring eminent teachers from yesteryear.

The docu-series titled ‘Prajodhanathinte Pravachakar’ went to the floor with a shoot at the University College in Thiruvananthapuram. “That was the first leg of the project. We shot classes by Dr M A Oommen, Prof B Rajeevan, Dr V Radhakrishnan, Prof Aliyar and Dr Arsu who had formerly taught at the college,” said Abraham Mathew, secretary, Kerala State Bookmark.

According to him, the teachers who have been chosen for the docu-series are ones who have been known for their unique style of teaching. “They were well-known not only as eminent teachers but also as literary figures, scientists and in other areas of society. The personalities have been chosen for the docu-series because people will be able to easily associate with them,” he said.

According to him, the second leg of the docu-series was shot on Thursday at Ernakulam Maharaja’s College in association with the Malayalam department of the college and also the old students’ association. “We shot two episodes at Maharaja’s College. The classes were taken by Prof M K Sanu and former education minister C Raveendranathan.

Both these teachers come from different backgrounds. One is a literary figure, while the other was a Chemistry professor and a politician. But subjects don’t matter. What matters is their style of teaching,” said Abraham. According to him, every episode has a length of one hour. “We want to release the docu-series by handing over the pen drive to Higher Education Minister R Bindu on September 5, Teachers’ Day. We aim to complete eight episodes of the docu-series by that time,” he added.

The next leg of the docu-series will take the team to Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur and other districts. “We plan to rope in Karassery Mash and other eminent personalities too,” said Abraham. Talking about the shoot at Maharaja’s College, CICC Jayachandran, a former student of the college, said, “The shoot saw Sanu Mash teach a mix of old and present students of the college. It was a great experience. I relived my college days.” People in my era know how Sanu Mash used to teach. “The present and the future generations too need to get a feel of the skills of these eminent teachers. Hence, this project will be a very valuable gift for future teachers,” he said.

The docu-series will be made available to the libraries of all colleges and universities in the state. “They will act as references for the future teachers,” said Abraham. The project is being funded by the department of cultural affairs and the filming has been outsourced by Kerala State Bookmark. “This is a continuous programme. If the funds provided run out, we plan to use our exigency funds to finance the project,” he added.

