Kerala Doctors’ union objects to LSGD’s request for administrative duties

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has raised objections to a directive issued by the Local Self Government Department(LSGD) that designates government doctors in peripheral hospitals as implementing officers for various projects.

KGMOA contends that this directive violates an existing rule within the health department, stipulating that doctors should only assume the role of implementing officers when their medical technical expertise is necessary for the project.

The association argues that the order unfairly burdens doctors who are already grappling with excessive workloads. In a joint statement by KGMOA’s state president, Dr T N Suresh, and general secretary, Dr Sunil P K, they assert, “KGMOA demands that the order passed by the Local Self-Government Department on the basis of misleading information should be immediately withdrawn and a realistic decision should be taken to enable government doctors to provide quality treatment and public health services.”

The statement also mentions that KGMOA members will not participate in the administration of financial aid to kidney patients, although they are willing to offer their medical technical expertise to benefit the beneficiaries.

Doctors employed under the Directorate of Health Services argue that this directive to impose additional duties comes at a time when they are already overwhelmed by clinical and non-clinical responsibilities within their departments.

In addition to patient care and treatment, medical officers are tasked with crucial responsibilities including epidemic prevention, management of non-communicable disease control initiatives, participation in state and national health schemes, public health duties as health officers, and hospital administration.

KGMOA representatives have met with Health Minister Veena George, urging a revision of the service conditions related to project implementations.

