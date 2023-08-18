Kuzhalnadan’s Chinnakanal resort violated rules: CPM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sharpening its attack on Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan, the CPM on Thursday alleged that the Muvattupuzha MLA committed several violations, including establishing a resort at Chinnakanal in Idukki when rules prohibit such constructions.

Addressing a news conference here, CPM Ernakulam district committee secretary C N Mohanan said Kuzhalnadan and his wife purchased assets worth Rs 30.5 crore during a period between 2016-17 and 2020-21, whereas the income of both of them for the five years was only Rs 95.866 lakh. “The documents submitted by Kuzhalnadan in his election affidavit show that he has acquired assets that are 30 times more than his known sources of income,” said Mohanan.

The CPM leader said Kuzhalnadan’s ‘Eterno Capitans Dale’ at Chinnakanal was a resort and not a guest house, as clarified by the Congress leader. “It’s a resort, and it was constructed violating the rules. Online bookings can be made for several types of rooms at the resort. It’s not a guest house,” said Mohanan.

The CPM’s attack on Kuzhalnadan comes after the Congress MLA raised charges against the daughter of CM Pinarayi Vijayan, related to payments made by Cochin Minerals and Rutile to her company, Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd. Further responding to Mohanan’s allegations, Kuzhalnadan, speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, asked if the CM’s daughter was prepared to reveal Exalogic’s tax filings since 2016.

Mohanan alleged that Kuzhalnadan has violated the norms related to investment abroad by an Indian citizen. “As per his election filings, Kuzhalnadan has shown the value of his 24 per cent stake in overseas-located Career House Communications as Rs 9 crore. However, he has not mentioned how he made the investment. As per the rule, there is a cap of USD 250,000 for overseas investment by an Indian citizen. However, his investment would be around USD 1,000,000 going by his affidavit. We would like to know if these investments are done with prior permission from the Central government,” he said.

Re-survey to be conducted at Kuzhalnadan’s family property

The revenue department has decided to conduct a re-survey at the family property of Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan at Pothanikadu in Kadavoor village on Friday. The department officials said a notice in this regard was issued by the Kothamangalam taluk surveyor based on a direction from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Earlier there was a dispute about the filling of the land. CPM district secretary C N Mohanan had made scathing allegations, including money laundering and undervaluation of property, against the MLA. A complaint has been submitted to the government seeking a comprehensive probe into Kuzhalnadan’s sources of income and the evasion of stamp duty.

“Mathew Kuzhalnadan has acquired property worth over Rs 6 crore and a luxury resort in Idukki district’s Chinnakanal through benami transactions,” Mohanan alleged. The CPM leader said the party would demand a vigilance probe into Kuzhalnadan’s source of income.

KOCHI: Sharpening its attack on Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan, the CPM on Thursday alleged that the Muvattupuzha MLA committed several violations, including establishing a resort at Chinnakanal in Idukki when rules prohibit such constructions. Addressing a news conference here, CPM Ernakulam district committee secretary C N Mohanan said Kuzhalnadan and his wife purchased assets worth Rs 30.5 crore during a period between 2016-17 and 2020-21, whereas the income of both of them for the five years was only Rs 95.866 lakh. “The documents submitted by Kuzhalnadan in his election affidavit show that he has acquired assets that are 30 times more than his known sources of income,” said Mohanan. The CPM leader said Kuzhalnadan’s ‘Eterno Capitans Dale’ at Chinnakanal was a resort and not a guest house, as clarified by the Congress leader. “It’s a resort, and it was constructed violating the rules. Online bookings can be made for several types of rooms at the resort. It’s not a guest house,” said Mohanan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The CPM’s attack on Kuzhalnadan comes after the Congress MLA raised charges against the daughter of CM Pinarayi Vijayan, related to payments made by Cochin Minerals and Rutile to her company, Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd. Further responding to Mohanan’s allegations, Kuzhalnadan, speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, asked if the CM’s daughter was prepared to reveal Exalogic’s tax filings since 2016. Mohanan alleged that Kuzhalnadan has violated the norms related to investment abroad by an Indian citizen. “As per his election filings, Kuzhalnadan has shown the value of his 24 per cent stake in overseas-located Career House Communications as Rs 9 crore. However, he has not mentioned how he made the investment. As per the rule, there is a cap of USD 250,000 for overseas investment by an Indian citizen. However, his investment would be around USD 1,000,000 going by his affidavit. We would like to know if these investments are done with prior permission from the Central government,” he said. Re-survey to be conducted at Kuzhalnadan’s family property The revenue department has decided to conduct a re-survey at the family property of Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan at Pothanikadu in Kadavoor village on Friday. The department officials said a notice in this regard was issued by the Kothamangalam taluk surveyor based on a direction from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. Earlier there was a dispute about the filling of the land. CPM district secretary C N Mohanan had made scathing allegations, including money laundering and undervaluation of property, against the MLA. A complaint has been submitted to the government seeking a comprehensive probe into Kuzhalnadan’s sources of income and the evasion of stamp duty. “Mathew Kuzhalnadan has acquired property worth over Rs 6 crore and a luxury resort in Idukki district’s Chinnakanal through benami transactions,” Mohanan alleged. The CPM leader said the party would demand a vigilance probe into Kuzhalnadan’s source of income.