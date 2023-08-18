Home States Kerala

Local hunters arrested for killing man in his sleep in Kerala's Idukki

Four bullets, fired from a country-made gun, left marks on the kitchen door of his tiny house located adjacent to a cardamom plantation at Mavadi in Nedumkandam.

Published: 18th August 2023 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

gunshot, shooting,

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

IDUKKI: Three suspected hunters were arrested for allegedly shooting dead a man who was sleeping in his house in Idukki district of Kerala a few days ago, police said on Friday.

Sunny Thomas Palakkal (57) was found lying in a pool of blood in his bedroom two days ago and a bullet was recovered from his body later, they said.

Four bullets, fired from a country-made gun, left marks on the kitchen door of his tiny house located adjacent to a cardamom plantation at Mavadi in Nedumkandam town of this high-range district.

Police said the nature of the bullets recovered from the premises indicated the involvement of local hunters.

An investigation was launched soon after the incident, leading to the arrest of the accused, police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idukki

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp