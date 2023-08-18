Home States Kerala

Man dies after sunshade of old municipality shopping complex in Kottayam falls on him

The building is part of the Rajiv Gandhi Municipal Shopping Complex, which was directed to be demolished by the Kerala High Court, citing it as being unsafe.

Published: 18th August 2023 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purposes only

By PTI

KOTTAYAM: A 49-year-old man employed at a shop in town here has met a tragic end after a portion of a sunshade of a nearby building owned by the Kottayam municipality and previously deemed unsafe fell on him.

Kottayam resident Jino K Abraham died after the sunshade fell on him at around 9 PM on Thursday when he was leaving after closing the lottery shop here where he worked, police said.

Locals said Abraham was taken to a nearby hospital after a portion of the concrete shade of the nearby building where a bar hotel is functioning fell on him.

The police have registered a case and initiated a probe.

The building is part of the Rajiv Gandhi Municipal Shopping Complex, which was directed to be demolished by the Kerala High Court, citing it as being unsafe.

However, locals said the municipality had told the high court that the portion of the building in which the bar hotel is functioning is safe.

The court has considered the report of a technical committee, which said the 50-year-old building is weak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kottayam Jino K Abraham

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp