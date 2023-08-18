Notice issued to MLA P V Anvar over alleged excess land holdings

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Thamarassery Taluk Land Board (TLB) has formally notified Nilambur MLA P V Anvar, seeking his response on his reported ownership of 19.26 acres of surplus land. The notice highlights the combined land ownership of the MLA, his two wives, and their children, totalling 31.26 acres—well exceeding the permissible limit of 12 acres per individual. Anvar has until August 25 to submit his response, failing which the TLB reserves the right to independently determine the extent of land he must surrender.

A report from the TLB’s representative said as of August 10, the MLA has not furnished the requested documentation. Vivaravakasa Koottayma, the organisation leading the legal campaign against Anvar’s alleged land excesses, maintains that the MLA’s surplus holdings exceed the declared 19.26 acres. K V Shaji, the state coordinator of the group, affirms their readiness to present additional evidence substantiating their claim.”We are fully prepared to provide indisputable documentation to the relevant authorities, solidifying the credibility of the MLA’s extended land holdings,” Shaji said.

Responding to the allegations, an official from the P V Anvar MLA office asserts that the MLA will provide conclusive evidence to refute the excess land accusations. The official emphasises that the TLB’s assessment relies on documents submitted by Shaji and that Anvar will meet the August 25 deadline.

“Within the designated timeframe, the MLA will present substantial evidence to support his claim of not possessing surplus land. The legal dispute continues, and the responsibility now rests with the MLA to counter the allegations made against him,” the official affirmed.

The initial allegations by Vivaravakasa Koottayma revolved around the MLA’s purported violation of the Kerala Land Reforms Act due to his ownership of non-agricultural land in 2017. The group revealed that Anvar had declared ownership of 207.84 acres in his 2016 election affidavit, prompting their legal pursuit.

The involvement of the High Court has hastened the resolution of the excess land case, setting a definite completion date of October 4. With the court’s intervention, the ongoing legal battle initiated by these activists appears poised for resolution within the current year.

