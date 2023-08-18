On Farmers’ Day, 12-year-old from Kerala gets best student farmer honour

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: Twelve-year-old Amith K Biju, of Bisonvalley, fell in love with agriculture during the pandemic. Since then the boy spent his free time farming vegetables and fruits, reaping a bountiful yield each time from the three-acre land his family owns in Bisonvalley.

Considering the Class VII boy’s effort, the Krishibhavan in Bisonvalley named him the ‘best student farmer’ on Chingam 1 (August 17), celebrated as Farmers Day in the state, at a function held at the panchayat community hall.

Amith’s mother Saranya told TNIE that farming was a way to escape from boredom for Amith when the schools were shut and lockdown was declared in the state in 2020. “In the three-acre land we own in Bisonvalley, his father Biju cultivates spices, mainly cardamom. However, considering Amith’s interest, a portion was given to him for vegetable cultivation,” she said.

From planting seeds to applying fertilizer and managing the crop, Amith single-handedly does vegetable farming. Amith’s effort and toiling bore fruits as he could harvest 15 kg of cowpeas, 6 kg of Brinjal, and 4 kg of butter beans apart from other beans verities, veggies and fruits including plums, apricot and mangosteen during his summer vacation this year.

Instead of selling it outside, Amith preferred to distribute the harvested veggies to neighbours and relatives free of cost. “He manages to cultivate veggies and fruits during his vacation time. Last time during the summer vacation, Amith had harvested the veggies. Now, he has prepared and arranged grow bags and seeds to cultivate during the Onam vacation,” Saranya said.

She said seeing her son actively getting engaged in farming activities at a very young age gives her happiness and a proud feeling. “The support given by the agriculture department authorities are an inspiration for children like Amith to help them bring back the lost farming tradition,” she said.

