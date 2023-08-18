Pair of scissors inside abdomen: Kerala woman Harshina's battle for justice likely to bear fruit

By Online Desk

Kerala woman Harshina KK's battle for justice is likely to bear fruit as police have decided to go ahead with the probe and book doctors and nurses responsible for medical negligence.

Harshina, who has been fighting against the alleged medical negligence of doctors at Kozhikode Medical College, launched a fresh protest in front of the Secretariat on Wednesday.

She has been demanding the government take action against the doctors who allegedly left a pair of scissors in her abdomen during a C-section in 2017 and compensate her for the suffering. She said she shifted the protest venue from the Kozhikode Medical College because she felt the government ignored her demands.

Meanwhile, the Malayalam daily Madhyamam cited the police as saying that FIR would be registered against two doctors and two nurses at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital in connection with medical negligence.

Harshina lived with the scissors inside her abdomen for five years, enduring pain. Her husband had to wind up his business due to her ill health.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi, wrote to Pinarayi Vijayan requesting him to address the concerns of Harshina.

An initial investigation by the medical college denied any wrongdoing on the part of doctors. However, a police investigation found that the scissors belong to the MCH. This report was rejected by a medical board.

(With inputs from Express News Service.)

