Home States Kerala

Private bus overturns in Kerala's Thrissur, over 50 injured

Among the injured are primarily school children and women, with a woman passenger's condition, said to be critical, according to the police.

Published: 18th August 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

The private which services the Triprayar to Thrissur route, was allegedly trying to overtake another vehicle when the accident happened. (Photo | S Lal)

The private which services the Triprayar to Thrissur route, was allegedly trying to overtake another vehicle when the accident happened. (Photo | S Lal)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: At least 50 people were injured after a private bus plying on Thrissur-Irinjalakuda route overturned onto a field near Kanimangalam in Thrissur on Friday morning.

Among the injured are primarily school children and women, with a woman passenger's condition, said to be critical, according to the police.

The private which services the Triprayar to Thrissur route, was allegedly trying to overtake another vehicle when the accident happened.

After the accident, Nedupuzha police and the fire force personnel rushed to the scene and led the rescue operations.

Nedupuzha police reported that 37 individuals are currently receiving treatment at Elite Hospital, while the remaining injured individuals have been shifted to General Hospital, Thrissur.

Allegations have surfaced that the bus was traveling at excessive speed during the peak hour 8: 30 am when people were commuting to schools and offices.

An ongoing road development project along the Thrissur-Irinjalakuda-Kodungallur route might have contributed to the loss of control and subsequent overturning of the bus, sources said.

Police are currently investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether any factors such as speeding or road conditions played a significant role. 

Officials said the priority is given to providing medical attention and care to the injured individuals, especially given the presence of school children and women among them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrissur bus accident Nedupuzha police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp