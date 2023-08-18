Private bus overturns in Kerala's Thrissur, over 50 injured

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: At least 50 people were injured after a private bus plying on Thrissur-Irinjalakuda route overturned onto a field near Kanimangalam in Thrissur on Friday morning.

Among the injured are primarily school children and women, with a woman passenger's condition, said to be critical, according to the police.

The private which services the Triprayar to Thrissur route, was allegedly trying to overtake another vehicle when the accident happened.

After the accident, Nedupuzha police and the fire force personnel rushed to the scene and led the rescue operations.

Nedupuzha police reported that 37 individuals are currently receiving treatment at Elite Hospital, while the remaining injured individuals have been shifted to General Hospital, Thrissur.

Allegations have surfaced that the bus was traveling at excessive speed during the peak hour 8: 30 am when people were commuting to schools and offices.

An ongoing road development project along the Thrissur-Irinjalakuda-Kodungallur route might have contributed to the loss of control and subsequent overturning of the bus, sources said.

Police are currently investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether any factors such as speeding or road conditions played a significant role.

Officials said the priority is given to providing medical attention and care to the injured individuals, especially given the presence of school children and women among them.

