Sakthidharan names Pinarayi, Rajeeve in ‘kaitholappaya’ case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former associate editor of Deshabhimani G Sakthidharan on Thursday hinted that he had referred to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Industries Minister P Rajeeve in his social media post that alleged a huge amount of money was collected in Ernakulam and transported to Thiruvananthapuram by wrapping it in a reed mat (kaitholappaya). Sakthidharan, who was ousted from the CPM and its official organ for alleged anti-party activities, had refused to divulge details when police interrogated him on the basis of his allegation. "What would have happened if I had directly said that it was then party secretary Pinarayi Vijayan who had stayed at Deshabhimani's Kaloor office for two days and collected Rs 2.35 crore without any receipts or other documents and transported it to Thiruvananthapuram, and it was current Industries Minister P Rajeeve who had delivered it at AKG Centre? The earth would have not lost its spherical shape," Sakthidharan said In his latest Facebook post. Meanwhile, Rajeev dismissed the accusations terming Sakthidharan's Facebook post as fiction made out of mere imagination. "There is no truth in these allegations," he said.