Transport department forms tech panel to investigate vehicle fires in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst the growing incidents of vehicle fires, the transport department has initiated the establishment of a technical committee tasked with investigating the underlying causes.

Headed by the Road Safety Commissioner, the committee comprises seven experts and is slated to submit its findings within a span of two months. This decision emerged from a meeting convened by Transport Minister Antony Raju.

During the meeting, technical experts underscored that vehicle fires often arise from a combination of human-induced and mechanical defects as well as environmental factors. The experts asserted that over half of these fires stem from issues related to electrical circuitry. Furthermore, they highlighted that the prime culprit is unauthorised modifications made to vehicles, especially those involving substandard tools and electrical wiring, elevating the risk of fire.

The Transport Minister issued a directive to the Motor Vehicle Department to hold workshop proprietors accountable for accidents and enforce stringent measures against them. He emphasised that the department cannot overlook such illicit actions that jeopardise passenger safety. Additionally, the Minister mandated vehicle dealers to educate purchasers about the potential hazards linked to such alterations.

