Two men get life imprisonment in RJ Rajesh murder case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional District and Sessions court on Friday pronounced rigorous life imprisonment on the two accused, who were found guilty of murdering Radio Jockey Rajesh.

Muhammed Salih and Appunni, the first and second accused respectively, were also handed a fine of Rs three lakh each. The court had earlier found the duo guilty of murdering Rajesh at his studio in Madavoor on March 18, 2018.

Prosecutor Geena Kumari had argued that the case fell in the category of rarest of the rarest. The murder of a man, who was a total stranger to the accused, cannot be justified by any means. She said the two had criminal antecedents and hence capital punishment should be given to them.

The defence counsel had pleaded for lenience as the accused have been in jail for the last five years. The counsel added that their young age should be considered and they should be given a chance to repent for their crime.

The court meanwhile had observed that the prosecution henceforth should produce a report regarding the criminal antecedents of the accused and their financial condition. This will help while preparing judgment as the court can avoid creating a scenario where a fine is imposed on the accused, which is beyond his means.

The murder was committed by a quotation gang led by Appunni, who was engaged by Salih. Salih was an employee of NRI businessman Abdul Sathar, who is the prime accused and is still at large.

Rajesh, while working in Qatar, had an extramarital affair with the wife of Sathar. The relationship between Sathar and his wife deteriorated due to this affair due to which he hired goons to kill Rajesh.

The accused were charged with IPC Sections 201 (destruction of evidence), 449 (criminal trespassing), 326 (grievous hurt) and 302 (murder). The court had acquitted nine other accused for want of evidence.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional District and Sessions court on Friday pronounced rigorous life imprisonment on the two accused, who were found guilty of murdering Radio Jockey Rajesh. Muhammed Salih and Appunni, the first and second accused respectively, were also handed a fine of Rs three lakh each. The court had earlier found the duo guilty of murdering Rajesh at his studio in Madavoor on March 18, 2018. Prosecutor Geena Kumari had argued that the case fell in the category of rarest of the rarest. The murder of a man, who was a total stranger to the accused, cannot be justified by any means. She said the two had criminal antecedents and hence capital punishment should be given to them.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The defence counsel had pleaded for lenience as the accused have been in jail for the last five years. The counsel added that their young age should be considered and they should be given a chance to repent for their crime. The court meanwhile had observed that the prosecution henceforth should produce a report regarding the criminal antecedents of the accused and their financial condition. This will help while preparing judgment as the court can avoid creating a scenario where a fine is imposed on the accused, which is beyond his means. The murder was committed by a quotation gang led by Appunni, who was engaged by Salih. Salih was an employee of NRI businessman Abdul Sathar, who is the prime accused and is still at large. Rajesh, while working in Qatar, had an extramarital affair with the wife of Sathar. The relationship between Sathar and his wife deteriorated due to this affair due to which he hired goons to kill Rajesh. The accused were charged with IPC Sections 201 (destruction of evidence), 449 (criminal trespassing), 326 (grievous hurt) and 302 (murder). The court had acquitted nine other accused for want of evidence.