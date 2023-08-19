By-election: Star campaigners to woo Puthuppally voters from next week

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the scrutiny of nominations of candidates contesting the September 5 Puthuppally by-election wrapping up on Friday, parties have entered the second phase of campaigning. Now, all three political fronts in the state have launched efforts to bring star campaigners to woo voters of the constituency.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be one of LDF’s star campaigners for Jaick C Thomas. Pinarayi will be in Puthuppally on August 24 and 30 and on September 1, and speak at various locations in Puthuppally, Ayarkunnam, Kooroppada, Meenadom, Manarcaud, Pampady and Vakathanam panchayats. Other ministers will arrive in the later stage of campaigning.

UDF is trying to bring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to campaign for Chandy Oommen. Reports from the AICC office indicated Rahul is likely to arrive in the final stage of campaigning. Several UDF leaders, including all senior Congress leaders, are making a beeline for the assembly constituency.

Already, V M Sudheeran, Ramesh Chennithala, K Sudhakaran, P J Joseph, N K Premachandran, Benny Behanan, and other leaders have attended the election conventions of Chandy Oommen. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan also camped in the constituency. Other UDF leaders are expected to reach out in the coming days.

Several national NDA leaders are expected to arrive in Puthuppally to campaign for G Lijin Lal. BJP is expecting the arrival of leaders, including Prakash Javadekar, and ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, in the later stage of campaigning.

