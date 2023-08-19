Congress demands probe into Sakthidharan’s fresh allegations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress has demanded a comprehensive probe into allegations raised by senior journalist and former Deshabhimani associate editor G Sakthidharan, against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Industries Minister P Rajeeve. Speaking to the media, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala questioned the silence of both the chief minister and Rajeeve on the issue.

“Despite the seriousness of the allegation raised against them, neither the CM nor the industries minister has responded. In fact, there should be a comprehensive probe into these allegations. Earlier Sakthidharan had said that money was given packed in two reed mats. Now he has even mentioned the names of those involved in the issue. The fact that the chief minister and the industries minister were involved in the issue, should be viewed seriously,” said Chennithala.

In a social media post in June, Sakthidharan alleged that a senior CPM leader had taken money from big shots. Sakthidharan said he had helped the leader to count Rs 2.35 crore. Following a complaint from Benny Behanan MP, the Cantonment Police conducted a preliminary probe into the allegations. On Thursday Sakthidharan came up with another FB post indicating that it was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who took the money.

Sakthidharan also went on to say that P Rajeeve was involved in transporting the money. On Friday, the former scribe in a social media post, alleged that the party had received the biggest contribution from Sasidharan Kartha of CMRL. “It was the then Deshabhimani deputy general manager K Venugopal who received the money from him. Rajeeve kept on saying that a big shot was due to arrive. Though high hopes were given, when he came, only an amount of less than Rs 5 lakh was given,” said Sakthidharan.

