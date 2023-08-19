Ganesh Kumar comes out against works minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF legislator and Kerala Congress (B) leader K B Ganesh Kumar has openly come out against Works Minister P A Mohammad Riyas for ignoring his demand to sanction road projects in his constituency. I am not getting the kind of respect that a senior leader should get from the minister, he said.

Opening the Pattamala Road in Pathanapuram, Ganesh reprehended the way in which the Works department and the minister were handling the road development issue and told the organisers of the programme that instead of printing the minister’s photo in the poster they should have printed the picture of former minister G Sudhakaran.

“We should congratulate Sudhakaran for the consideration he had given us for the development of roads here. However, now we have many issues. They are not giving due consideration. I had brought it to the notice of Riyas. It is not a good thing that they are not giving me the kind of respect they should have given to a senior MLA. After Oommen Chandy’s demise, there are only four senior MLAs like me in the assembly now. They are V D Satheesan, Roshi Augustine and Kovoor Kunjumon who have won five times consecutively. The fact that I am an actor should not be considered here,” he said.

