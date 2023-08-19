KSEB hurting, state staring at shock treatment

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The regulatory commission’s ill-timed directive to the KSEB to abruptly end long-term power-purchase agreements with three private companies, coupled with a huge deficit in rainfall, has cast a catastrophic spell on the state. The decision has pushed the state to the brink of a power crisis, as well as a financial mess.

Reservoirs in the state are drying up fast affecting domestic power production. In addition, daily average consumption has shot up to 85 million units (MU) as against 75 MU in the previous year, when the state received normal rainfall between June and September.

With the cancellation of the power-purchase agreements, the cost of buying electricity from outside has shot up, further straining the already fragile financial situation of the KSEB. Soon, the financial burden will be passed on to the consumers in the form of a surcharge, it’s learnt.

The current crisis has its roots in the State Electricity Regulatory Commission’s order in May cancelling three long-term purchase contracts of the KSEB. These power supply agreements were with Jhabua Power Ltd, Jindal Power Ltd and Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd for a total of 465 MW under Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate contracts for 25 years.

Regulatory panel cites violation in purchase agreements

The regulatory commission cited violations, including lack of prior approval, and deviation from the guidelines of the Union Power Ministry for cancelling the agreements. It said the violations will force

an additional liability of D5,926 crore on the exchequer over 25 years.

The commission later allowed the KSEB to continue purchasing from the companies as an interim arrangement until August 21, 2023. The cancellation of the power purchase agreements has punched a hole in the KSEB’s kitty. Now, only two companies supply power, though at a higher cost and lower quantities than was laid out in the contracts.

At present, the board is spending D10-15 crore per day for short-term purchases to make up for the deficit. About D10 is spent on one unit now while it was D4.50 per unit under the cancelled contract. A high-level meeting of the KSEB on August 21 will have to devise measures to tackle the crisis. Power Minister K Krishnankutty has said the board would discuss proposals, including restrictions on consumption.

Rainfall situation unlikely to improve

Raising further concern over the rainfall shortage, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a below-normal rainfall for the rest of the month. The extended forecast issued by IMD said that the rainfall situation in the state is unlikely to improve due to a lack of favourable weather systems.

A look at the power-purchase agreements KSEB entered into with 3 companies

KSEB signs a 25-year contract with three companies in 2014 for 465 MW per year

Unit cost was about K4.50

KSERC cancels contracts in May 2023 citing technical flaws

KSERC gives the nod to continue purchase until August 21

Sanction for interim purchase not binding on cos

One company backtracks, others jack up rates

KSEB making up for the shortage through short-term purchase

Domestic power production is 30 per cent of KSEB’s supply

Hydel power station's mainstay

Water level plunges in dams due to low rainfall

Rainfall deficiency is 44 per cent at present, likely to be 60 per cent by month-end

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The regulatory commission’s ill-timed directive to the KSEB to abruptly end long-term power-purchase agreements with three private companies, coupled with a huge deficit in rainfall, has cast a catastrophic spell on the state. The decision has pushed the state to the brink of a power crisis, as well as a financial mess. Reservoirs in the state are drying up fast affecting domestic power production. In addition, daily average consumption has shot up to 85 million units (MU) as against 75 MU in the previous year, when the state received normal rainfall between June and September. With the cancellation of the power-purchase agreements, the cost of buying electricity from outside has shot up, further straining the already fragile financial situation of the KSEB. Soon, the financial burden will be passed on to the consumers in the form of a surcharge, it’s learnt.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The current crisis has its roots in the State Electricity Regulatory Commission’s order in May cancelling three long-term purchase contracts of the KSEB. These power supply agreements were with Jhabua Power Ltd, Jindal Power Ltd and Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd for a total of 465 MW under Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate contracts for 25 years. Regulatory panel cites violation in purchase agreements The regulatory commission cited violations, including lack of prior approval, and deviation from the guidelines of the Union Power Ministry for cancelling the agreements. It said the violations will force an additional liability of D5,926 crore on the exchequer over 25 years. The commission later allowed the KSEB to continue purchasing from the companies as an interim arrangement until August 21, 2023. The cancellation of the power purchase agreements has punched a hole in the KSEB’s kitty. Now, only two companies supply power, though at a higher cost and lower quantities than was laid out in the contracts. At present, the board is spending D10-15 crore per day for short-term purchases to make up for the deficit. About D10 is spent on one unit now while it was D4.50 per unit under the cancelled contract. A high-level meeting of the KSEB on August 21 will have to devise measures to tackle the crisis. Power Minister K Krishnankutty has said the board would discuss proposals, including restrictions on consumption. Rainfall situation unlikely to improve Raising further concern over the rainfall shortage, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a below-normal rainfall for the rest of the month. The extended forecast issued by IMD said that the rainfall situation in the state is unlikely to improve due to a lack of favourable weather systems. A look at the power-purchase agreements KSEB entered into with 3 companies KSEB signs a 25-year contract with three companies in 2014 for 465 MW per year Unit cost was about K4.50 KSERC cancels contracts in May 2023 citing technical flaws KSERC gives the nod to continue purchase until August 21 Sanction for interim purchase not binding on cos One company backtracks, others jack up rates KSEB making up for the shortage through short-term purchase Domestic power production is 30 per cent of KSEB’s supply Hydel power station's mainstay Water level plunges in dams due to low rainfall Rainfall deficiency is 44 per cent at present, likely to be 60 per cent by month-end