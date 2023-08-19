Revenue department conducts survey of Kuzhalnadan’s ancestral property

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid allegations of money laundering and income tax evasion levelled by the CPM against Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, the revenue department initiated a survey of the legislator’s family property at Ayankara in Paingottoor grama panchayat in Kothamangalam on Friday.

Officials from the survey department of the Kothamangalam taluk office carried out the proceedings. Apparently, a road had been built by filling up the land adjoining the Muvattupuzha legislator’s ancestral house. This sparked protests by CPM-DYFI workers.

Later, a local DYFI leader lodged a complaint before the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) alleging illegality in the reclamation of the paddy field. The revenue department survey was carried out based on the VACB’s directive to look into the allegations.

The survey began at 11 AM and continued for a few hours. “We have collected the details and will file a report before the tahsildar, after preparing a detailed map of the property,” said Kothamangalam taluk surveyor V Sajeesh, who led the revenue department team.

The survey came at a time when CPM accused the MLA of money laundering and income tax evasion in a land deal at Chinnakanal in Idukki. Kuzhalnadan came under CPM’s attack after he raised the issue of alleged illegal payment to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T Veena by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd in the Assembly. CPM had demanded an inquiry into illegal land deals by MLA and his disproportionate assets.

The DYFI took out a march to the MLA’s office in Muvattupuzha demanding his resignation following the allegations. The protesters also demanded an investigation into benami fraud and alleged tax evasion by Kuzhalnadan.

Meanwhile, Kuzhalnadan welcomed the inquiry as well as the protests. “Earlier too the CPM had levelled allegations and a survey was carried out. However, no violations were found. Now, they are conducting a survey again, perhaps following pressure from top CPM leaders,” he claimed.

Congress will rally behind Kuzhalnadan: K Sudhakaran

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who does not react to the shocking allegations being levelled against him in connection with corruption on a daily basis, is trying to hunt down those who come up with the allegations, state Congress president K Sudhakaran has alleged. In a statement on Friday, Sudhakaran said MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan is being attacked by CPM and the home department for exposing the fraudulent deals and financial misappropriations of the CM. The MLA has already said that everything regarding his income and assets should be checked before the people. Still, the CPM is trying to attack him through character assassination and cases.

