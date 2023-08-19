With toddy tappers at premium, Kerala government policy boost could lack fizz

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The government’s new liquor policy promoting the traditional toddy sector in the state is a welcome initiative. But it belies a problem: A severe shortage of toddy tappers. According to industry sources, from nearly 30,000 persons registered with the Kerala Toddy Workers Welfare Fund Board in 2014 (24,794 toddy tappers and another 8,975 working in toddy shops), numbers have dropped to below 15,000.

With plummeting numbers, the industry is facing a crisis. Factors such as poor quality toddy, easy access to liquor and stigma attached to the profession have led many to abandon their jobs, say officials. Despite offering decent compensation and benefits, the profession continues to suffer from a dismal reputation, and no meaningful efforts have been made to promote the industry through value-added products, say employees.

According to them, ‘social stigma’ forced many to leave jobs that offered decent wages and benefits. The profession suffers from a ‘bad reputation’ as there are no serious efforts to promote the industry through the manufacture of value-added products, they said. “There used to be many skilled workers. However, due to the sector’s negligence, many have left their jobs, and few youngsters are taking up the profession now,” said an industry official.

A case in point is Thodupuzha’s Binu (name changed), who quit toddy tapping to become an autorickshaw driver. He changed jobs a few years ago after his daughters started going to school, over fears that they may be subjected to ridicule over their father’s vocation. “A toddy tapper earns on average Rs 1,500 a day. In comparison, I’m hardly making Rs 1,000 by driving an autorickshaw,” he said. Besides, employees who are members of the Kerala Toddy Workers Welfare Fund Board enjoy several benefits. As per norms, each toddy shop should have at least five toddy tappers and two salesmen, he said.

There’s also a perception that it’s difficult for workers to land marriage proposals. LDF convener E P Jayarajan recently said women don’t prefer coconut climbers and toddy tappers, which is cited as a reason for the scarcity of workers. In Palakkad, the unavailability of tappers has forced several farmers to cut down their palm trees.

Kerala Samsthana Chethu Thozhilali Federation state vice-president K N Gopi points out that there is a dearth of schemes to facilitate one of the traditional industries of the state. “The job of a toddy tapper is filled with risk. Moreover, society continues to view the industry with derision. Earlier, there were about 30,000 workers registered with the welfare board, but now their numbers are below 15,000,” he said, adding the majority of workers from Palakkad are not registered with the board.

According to the new liquor policy, toddy tapping would be encouraged across Kerala on a plantation basis. Hotels with three or more stars and resorts in tourist destinations would be allowed to tap toddy from coconut trees on their premises. But, Gopi says the policy is impractical as there is no effective mechanism to monitor activities.

Under the policy, toddy shops would receive a facelift with the government ensuring that they serve unadulterated toddy and food — intended to attract tourists. Moreover, Kudumbashree workers would be entrusted with the responsibility of making value-added products from unsold toddy. It also provides a mechanism for tracking the movement of the produce.

The AITUC-affiliated federation, however, is opposing relaxations to the policy. “Toddy can be sold only by a firm with toddy tappers as members. The proposed toddy parlours can be launched effectively once the toddy board is formed,” stresses Gopi. He alleged that many shops were shut down due to the distance norms, and the government has not responded to the demand to reduce the existing limit between toddy shops to 200m, from 400m.

