Grappling with crisis, KSEB urges govt to revive power-purchase deal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state finds itself in a deep power crisis, the KSEB top management feels that the current crisis can be easily resolved if the state government takes a call on the cancelled power-purchase agreement (PPA). The Board wants the state government to take up the issue with the Centre to revive the cancelled agreement.

Since the state is under a power crisis, the decision by the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission to cancel the PPA last May, citing procedural lapses, has hogged headlines. The KSEB was engaging in ‘bucket-filling’ exercise to meet the state’s demand of 700 MW per day, when a single power company was unable to cater to the requirement. Instead, the board bought power from three different MNCs and filled the 700 MW requirement. The board wants the state government to intervene to allow this practice to continue. However, a regulatory commission official told TNIE that this is not feasible though.

A top KSEB official told TNIE that though the Board had asked for 700-megawatt, one of the power companies quoted only 200 MW. “When we asked them about the availability of power, they obliged by giving 200 MW. The remaining power was procured from two other companies and thus we met the daily target of 700 MW. This method is known as ‘bucket-filling.’ Incidentally, taking a cue from us, other southern states too emulated this provision. When we went for the 25-years PPA, the board had benefited Rs 4,000 crore. The state government should approach the Union Government to reinstate power purchase at Rs 5.50 per unit,” said a top board official.

The state government had ordered a vigilance probe into the cancelled power agreement. But it is learned that the investigation has been put on hold. Incidentally, Monday marks the end of the 75-day deadline given by two leading MNC power companies to provide power to the state at a reduced rate. KSEB chairman and managing director Rajan Khobragade will file a report before the state government on Monday.

A top KSERC official told TNIE that there are legal options available before the regulatory commission. The KSEB has already approached the Central Regulatory Commission seeking to revoke the cancellation of PPA.

“The state cannot take a call to end the stalemate. The Centre cannot intervene in the affairs of private power companies. The current stalemate is only the beginning. Unfortunately, these MNCs have other prospective clients knocking on their doors. And they are not interested in dealing with our legal proceedings,” said a KSERC official.

