Homebound for Onam? Carpool for cheaper ride

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With train tickets running out and airlines and private bus operators squeezing a small fortune out of travellers desperate to get home for Onam, carpooling – where users share a vehicle with other commuters –has come as a boon for many making the journey from Bengaluru and Chennai this festival season.

A large number of people have booked seats on carpooling apps from neighbouring states, say industry officials. Most of them will travel between August 24 and 28, a few days before Onam. A post-vacation rush is also visible from Kerala to Bengaluru.

Ebel, a Palakkad native based in Bengaluru, said he has booked a seat on Quick Ride, a popular carpooling app. “Due to an emergency, I couldn’t book train or bus tickets a few months ago, which is normally the case. All seats are now sold out. Travelling without reserved tickets over the holidays can be nightmarish, says Ebel, adding that carpooling, on the other hand, offers a comfortable ride home at an affordable rate.

For instance, the carpooling rate from Bengaluru to Kochi on August 25 is Rs 750–1,500, while non-AC Volvo buses charge Rs 1,999–2,499 and AC buses Rs 1,999–Rs 5,000. (See chart).

There are several active ride-sharing apps, such as sRide, rPool, and RideAlly, but Paris, France-based BlaBlaCar and Bengaluru-based Quick Ride are the most popular. Since the profiles are verified using government ID cards, passengers need not worry about safety aspects, say officials.

“Since I am planning to visit Konni on August 26 without my family, I have accommodated three people in my car. I put a ride out on Quick Ride, and I am getting a large number of responses and calls. Since it would be ideal to get a few riding partners from Bengaluru to Konni, I am waiting for a few more days,” said Rethish Nair, a Ranni resident who works in Bengaluru as a software developer.

A retired senior deputy transport commissioner B J Antony said carpooling must be promoted in a big way. “It is legally approved. More people should adopt carpooling. Only by doing so can we reduce traffic congestion and pollution to a great extent,” said Antony.

