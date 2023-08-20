Kerala govt entrusts crime branch to probe into dealers illegally modifying electric scooters

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In response to revelations stemming from a Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) crackdown in May this year, the Kerala government has entrusted the crime branch with probing dealers and manufacturers involved in unlawfully augmenting the motor power of low-capacity electric scooters. The unlawful practices have not only undermined government revenues but also raised concerns about road safety. To delve into the issue further, the crime branch central unit in Ernakulam has been designated to lead the investigation, initiated at the request of Transport Commissioner S Sreejith.

Officials within the crime branch have disclosed that the State Police Chief, acting on government directives, has instructed the registration of a case and the commencement of an investigation.

“Presently, an FIR has been filed, accusing manufacturers and dealers of e-scooters of engaging in cheating activities, however, their identities have not been disclosed. The decision to involve the crime branch in this investigation stems from the need for a comprehensive inquiry, particularly involving manufacturers operating beyond Kerala. It has come to light that certain manufacturers collaborated with dealers in unlawfully altering low-capacity e-scooters that were granted exemption-type approval certificates.”a crime branch official said. In May of this year, an MVD team led by Sreejith conducted raids on multiple e-scooter dealerships in Kochi.

The focus of the operation was dealerships that offered e-scooters equipped with 250 W motors, which are restricted to a maximum speed of 25 kmph as defined by section 2(u) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules. These scooters, treated as bicycles, enjoyed exemptions from registration, road tax, and insurance.

During the raids, evidence emerged that some dealers, under the cover of exemption-type approval certificates for battery-driven scooters, were altering motors and batteries. Certain e-scooters were retrofitted with 1000 W motors and high-capacity batteries, allowing them to reach speeds of up to 60 kmph. As a result of these findings, three showrooms were forced to shut down.

“In some instances, the higher-capacity motors and batteries used for modifications were supplied by e-scooter manufacturers. Hence,we suspect that manufacturers were aware of these modifications. MVD has identified these manufacturers, and their statements will be recorded as part of the investigation. Once we ascertain their involvement in these unlawful activities, we will initiate prosecution proceedings,” a crime branch officer said.

Given the likelihood of such illicit practices being prevalent in other parts of the country, the MVD intends to bring this matter to the attention of the Central government.

This isn’t the first instance of the crime branch being tasked with investigating vehicle-related cases. Back in 2017, the state government assigned the crime branch to investigate vehicles registered in Pondicherry and operating in Kerala to evade road tax. The resulting inquiry led to cases being filed against celebrities such as Fahad Fazil, Amala Paul, and Suresh Gopi.

