Home States Kerala

Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) to get refund of Rs 1,150 crore from I-T dept

Rajesh congratulated Bevco MD Yogesh Gupta and his team for their tiring efforts to reclaim the amount.

Published: 20th August 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

A mask-clad man buys alcohol from a Bevco outlet in Kochi before the lockdown

Representational image. (File photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) will get Rs 1,150 crore from the Income Tax Department as repayment for a wrong assessment, Excise Minister M B Rajesh has said.

The IT Department had collected Rs 1,015 crore from Bevco in 2019, of which, Rs 668 crore was levied after freezing the bank accounts of the Bevco. 

The KSBC had to pay another Rs 347 after which the freezing was lifted. The money was collected on the basis of a wrong assessment for the period from 2014-15 to 2018-19. 

The IT Department’s stand was that turnover tax and surcharge cannot be considered as expenses but as income. 

The unexpected payment created a big crisis for the corporation which had to avail of bank loans to continue operations. The Bevco got a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court. The SC asked the IT Department to consider Bevco’s demand to consider the surcharge and turnover tax for the FYs 2015 and 2016 as expenses since it was a public sector organisation. 

Now the IT Commissioner has ordered to release the levied amount with interest. Rajesh congratulated Bevco MD Yogesh Gupta and his team for their tiring efforts to reclaim the amount.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala State Beverages Corporation Bevco Income Tax Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp