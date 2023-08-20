Khadi turns trendy with organic outfits in Kerala

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Khadi, the hand-woven and handspun fabric was the symbol of India’s freedom struggle. Over the years, the rugged texture was written off as the attire of politicians. Changing with times the Kerala Khadi Board is trying to reinvent the Khadi fabric, trying to appeal to the fashion requirements of youngsters.

The Payyannur Khadi Centre has unveiled a new range of organic garments made of pure cotton and using natural dyes to lure the generation of ecologically sensitive customers.

Natura, the skincare range of Khadi garments use natural colours like leafy green, made from mulberry leaf extracts, pomegranate made from pomegranate peel extracts, Indigo, made from indigo plant extracts and rubia using extracts from Indian Madder or manjistha. The garments launched on August 8 became an instant hit with the products marketed in Kannur district selling like hotcakes.

“The product has been an instant hit and we are receiving lots of inquiries. We have decided to increase production and the new range of products will be made available in select outlets across the state during Onam season,” said Payyannur Khadi Centre technical assistant P Shinoj.

“As an experiment we had made only 400 m of organic fabric which was sold out immediately. The kurtas are priced Rs 1,095 per piece and it is available at Rs 899 after government rebate. The biggest attraction of the garments is the use of organic colours which can be used by people with sensitive skin. We use natural products like haritaki (Kadukka) as mordant,” he said.

“Though it is known as ethnic wear, Khadi is not the same freedom fabric now. We have roped in fashion designers from The Institute of Fashion Technology, Kerala, to design fabric appealing to the new generation. People can visit our fashion studio, where the designers will provide customised garments designed according to the taste of the customer. We have a wide range of fabrics designed according to contemporary fashion style and the organic garments are the new addition,” said Khadi Board secretary K A Retheesh.

The Kerala Khadi Board had made a turnover of Rs 60 crore in 2022-23 of which Rs 30 crore was from the sale of products from its own product range. Products from other states worth Rs 30 crore were sold during the period. The Board aims to achieve a sales target of Rs 150 crore this year.

