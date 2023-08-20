Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church senior Zachariah Mar Anthonios passes away

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church senior metropolitan Zachariah Mar Anthonios passed away here on Sunday. He was 77. He was the former bishop of the Kollam diocese.

He was born on July 19, 1946, to W C Abraham and Mariamma of the Attumalil Varambathu family in Punalur. He stepped down from the post of Bishop of Kollam Diocese in November 2022. He secured his BA from Kerala University, the Graduate in Sacred Theology ( GST) from Theological Seminary, and the Bachelor of Divinity (BD) from Serampore University.

Zachariah served a long period at the Kollam Bishop House as its manager. He served many parishes, including Nedumbayikulam, Kulathupuzha, and Kollam Kadeesa. He was elected to the post of metropolitan on December 28, 1989, and was ordained on April 30, 1991, by HH Baselios Marthoma Mathews I. After stepping down from the post of Bishop of Kollam Diocese, he was spending his life in Mar Anthonios Dayara at Mallappally at the time of his demise.

