Ragging by seniors lands Plus-I student in Kerala hospital

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A Plus-I student of a private school in Thodupuzha was hospitalised with injuries after being attacked on the school campus in a suspected case of ragging, the student’s parent said on Saturday. The victim’s father Sreekumar filed a complaint with the Thodupuzha police in this regard on Saturday, seeking immediate action against the students who are involved in the case.

However, after the police called the school authorities for a compromise talk at the station and promised the victim’s parents that counselling will be given under the leadership of the police to the nine accused students along with the victim, Sreekumar dropped off the complaint, later.

According to Sreekumar, a native of Thodupuzha, the incident happened on Friday when a holiday was declared for schools in Idukki due to the hartal called by the UDF. “My son, who was staying in the hostel, had went for swimming in the pool on Friday noon, when nine senior students, who were there, physically manhandled him without any provocation. They dipped him in the pool and forcefully touched his private parts inflicting injury on his body,” he said.

Sreekumar alleged that when his son fell sick, instead of informing him first, the school authorities took him to a private hospital nearby. “I came to know about the incident only at 9 pm and spoke to my son through the hostel warden,” he said.

The victim suffered injuries on his breast, private parts and face. He said when he contacted the school principal, he got a cold response from him, which disappointed him the worst. “My son was fortunate enough to stay alive after being attacked by nine students in a brutal way.

He was not able to even urinate after being discharged from hospital. At a time when ragging has become a thing of the past even in colleges, the incident is very disappointing. If I had lost my son in the incident, who would take the responsibility for it,” he asked. Though TNIE tried to contact the school authorities, they were not available for comments.

IDUKKI: A Plus-I student of a private school in Thodupuzha was hospitalised with injuries after being attacked on the school campus in a suspected case of ragging, the student’s parent said on Saturday. The victim’s father Sreekumar filed a complaint with the Thodupuzha police in this regard on Saturday, seeking immediate action against the students who are involved in the case. However, after the police called the school authorities for a compromise talk at the station and promised the victim’s parents that counselling will be given under the leadership of the police to the nine accused students along with the victim, Sreekumar dropped off the complaint, later. According to Sreekumar, a native of Thodupuzha, the incident happened on Friday when a holiday was declared for schools in Idukki due to the hartal called by the UDF. “My son, who was staying in the hostel, had went for swimming in the pool on Friday noon, when nine senior students, who were there, physically manhandled him without any provocation. They dipped him in the pool and forcefully touched his private parts inflicting injury on his body,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sreekumar alleged that when his son fell sick, instead of informing him first, the school authorities took him to a private hospital nearby. “I came to know about the incident only at 9 pm and spoke to my son through the hostel warden,” he said. The victim suffered injuries on his breast, private parts and face. He said when he contacted the school principal, he got a cold response from him, which disappointed him the worst. “My son was fortunate enough to stay alive after being attacked by nine students in a brutal way. He was not able to even urinate after being discharged from hospital. At a time when ragging has become a thing of the past even in colleges, the incident is very disappointing. If I had lost my son in the incident, who would take the responsibility for it,” he asked. Though TNIE tried to contact the school authorities, they were not available for comments.