Thamir Jifri kin flay police move to conduct re-postmortem

MALAPPURAM: The family of Thamir Jifri has expressed strong dissatisfaction over the alleged move of the Kerala Police in seeking a re-postmortem of Thamir’s body and the sluggishness in taking decisive measures against the police officers involved in the custodial assault. According to reports, the police department has signalled its intention to request the state government to conduct a fresh post-mortem of Thamir’s remains. The department has raised concerns about the initial post-mortem report prepared by police surgeon Hithesh Sankar, which indicated that physical assault while Thamir was in police custody contributed to his death. The department’s worry is that the police surgeon drew conclusions before receiving the chemical examination results of Thamir’s internal organs.

In response to the report, Thamir’s elder brother, Haris Puthiyamaliyekkal, accused the police of attempting to manipulate the situation to absolve the police officers involved in the custodial death case. He asserted that substantial evidence had emerged, implicating the police in the custodial assault. “Even a police officer has attested to the fact that Thamir was physically assaulted by the police squad. Numerous pieces of evidence have surfaced against the police. What more do they need to take action against these officers? It has been 18 days since my brother’s passing. The government refuses to suspend the senior police officers in Malappuram who oversee the DANSAF team responsible for assaulting my brother,” Haris said.

Nonetheless, Malappuram police chief Sujith Das and Crime Branch DySP Reji Kunniparambil, who is currently investigating the Tanur custodial death, have stated that they are unaware of the police department’s move to conduct a re-postmortem.

Police surgeon asserts accuracy of report

Police surgeon Hithesh Sankar defended the accuracy of the post-mortem report, asserting that the cause of death was established based on clear findings. “A doctor conducting a post-mortem examination forms opinions grounded in clear findings. The post-mortem was conducted by a team of three doctors, and we possess video and photo documentation of the procedure. Anyone can verify these records. With 25 years in the profession, I have never included anything in a post-mortem report that I am not fully convinced of,” Hithesh told reporters.

He clarified that the objective of the post-mortem extends beyond identifying the cause of death. “Apart from investigating the cause of death, we must investigate any potential involvement of a second party in the death. If we identify other parties involved, we must attribute responsibility for the death to them. This was my approach,” he explained. He also dismissed the police department’s decision to conduct another post-mortem as unfounded.

Muttil case connection

The police department suspects external forces of attempting to ensnare Tanur DySP V V Benny in the custodial death case. Benny recently wrote to state police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb, requesting removal from the Muttil tree-cutting case. In his letter, he alleged that the accused in the Muttil tree-cutting case, who operate a news television channel in the state, were tarnishing his reputation using news reports related to the custodial death.

ACTION COUNCIL STAGES PROTEST IN MALAPPURAM

Tirurangadi MLA K P A Majeed inaugurated a protest meeting organised by the action council at the Malappuram district collectorate on Saturday. Majeed called on the state government to reshuffle the top police officials in the district, including Malappuram Police Chief Sujith Das and DySP V V Benny, to prevent potential evidence tampering related to the custodial death. Benny had direct supervision of the DANSAF team that has come under the radar in the custodial death.

