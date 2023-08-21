Athachamayam procession heralds onam fest in Tripunithura

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thousands of people adorned in traditional sarees and dhotis, accompanied by students dressed in Thiruvathira, Margamkali, and Oppana attire, as well as a troupe of Kathakali, Theyyam, and other artists, converged to partake in the Athachamayam procession.

This grand spectacle marked the commencement of the 10-day Onam festivities in Tripunithura, showcasing a true depiction of unity in diversity as individuals from varying religions, beliefs, and regions congregated. Despite the heat and challenging weather conditions, people flocked to flower-adorned streets to immerse themselves in the cultural extravaganza.

A variety of folk art performances unfolded before their eyes. Nadaswaram players, Theyyam performers, Panchavadyam ensembles, Kathakali dancers, Kavadiyattom artists, as well as displays of padayani, poyikali, and young talents engaging in Oppana, Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, Margamkali, Thiruvathira, and Dhaffumuttu, all paraded through the streets, infusing the event with energy and vibrancy. In the midst of a vibrant and diverse crowd, the Chief Minister of Kerala ceremoniously lit the traditional lamp, inaugurating the Athachamayam festivities in Tripunithura.

He underscored the significance of the Athachamayam procession as a unifying event that bridges diverse religions and beliefs, especially in today’s Indian context. “Athachamayam unites people from diverse religions and beliefs, holding great significance in today’s Indian context. The event’s message of promoting unity in diversity and secularism should resonate with everyone,”said the chief minister. He expressed his hope for its global recognition, envisioning Tripunithura earning a prominent place on the world’s tourism map.

Actor Mammootty had the honour of flagging off the procession. The event was organised by the Tripunithura Municipality and saw the presence of notable figures including the Minister for Law and Industries, P Rajeeve, MPs Hibi Eden and Thomas Chazhikkadan, MLAs Anoop Jacob and K Babu, as well as the Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh, who all participated in the inaugural festivities.

